45-year-old jailed on child porn charges

JERSEYVILLE, IL (KTVI) – A child porn suspect is behind bars in Jerseyville on a million-dollar bond.

Lance Wehrle was charged Thursday with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, manufacturing child porn, and possession of at least 10,000 child porn images.

“He did have time alone with the child,” Jersey County Sheriff John Wimmersberg said.

The sheriff said the seven-year-old victim was known to Wehrle but not related. The sheriff said he’s worried there may be other unknown victims out there.

“I want parents to talk to their children,” Wimmersberg said. “Any parent or guardian or adult who knows this man, who knows of any children who have been left with this man or made contact with this man, to contact their local authority or the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office.”

The sheriff’s wife, Amanda, is a police officer at the Jerseyville Police Department. She’s also a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The sheriff said she discovered Wehrle was allegedly downloading child porn.

Sheriff Wimmersberg said when investigators searched Wehrle’s home, they found a photo apparently showing Wehrle making child porn and harming the child.

“The child was laid out on a blanket on the ground in the living room and then we were able to determine that the living room and the blanket and everything in question was actually the living room in the house we were searching at the time,” Wimmersberg said.

The sheriff said Wehrle, 45, has lived in Jersey and Madison counties, and also out of state.