Pattonville freshman to compete in drive, chip and putt at Augusta National

(KPLR) – Pattonville high freshman Momo Kikuchi will compete in the Drive, Chip and Putt competition Sunday at Augusta National, site of the Masters.  Momo is 14-years-old and moved to Maryland Heights from Japan at the age of four.  Sunday's competition will be televised by the Golf Channel.