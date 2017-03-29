(KPLR) – Pattonville high freshman Momo Kikuchi will compete in the Drive, Chip and Putt competition Sunday at Augusta National, site of the Masters. Momo is 14-years-old and moved to Maryland Heights from Japan at the age of four. Sunday's competition will be televised by the Golf Channel.
Pattonville freshman to compete in drive, chip and putt at Augusta National
