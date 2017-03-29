MLS supporters look to Bosnian community in push to win votes for proposed stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – The group trying to bring Major League Soccer to St. Louis called on all Bosnians in the city to attend a town hall style meeting Wednesday night.

There are about 70,000 Bosnians in St. Louis which STL FC sees as instant fans and potential yes votes for Proposition 1 and Proposition 2.

Admir Hodzic, a St. Louis- Bosnian says everyone he knows is a soccer fan and wants to bring a team and the culture to the city.

"Honestly, it's a nostalgia thing," Hodzic said. "We all had it in Europe. We're missing here, it's a big chunk of our lives that we will be filling in hopefully."

For a stadium to be built, voters must approve both Prop 1 and Prop 2.

Prop one is a half-cent sales tax to go toward the metro link expansion.

Prop 2 asks voters to approve 60 million dollars in funding for the new MLS stadium by increasing the use tax. The use tax primarily applies to businesses that buy goods outside of the state.

STL-FC is counting on the Bosnian community to get the word out and vote.

While supporters say an MLS team will create jobs and revenue for the city, opponents question how it will benefit people living in the struggling neighborhoods.

