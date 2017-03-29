Meth bust on IL Route 3 in Waterloo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERLOO, IL (KPLR) – More than a pound of methamphetamine seized by police after a routine traffic stop along Route 3 in Waterloo.

Police said the 41-year-old driver and three passengers were in a stolen car and gave false information to the officer, which led to a search of the vehicle. Officers found drugs and paraphernalia, and also learned one of the passengers—a 64-year-old man—had a warrant out of California.

All four people in the vehicle were taken into custody and are facing felony drug trafficking and possession charges. They're in custody at Monroe County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

The next court date for the foursome is scheduled for April 20.