Man planned to attack wife for months before Ladue shooting: Report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LADUE, MO (KPLR) – The man who attempted to kill his estranged wife outside a Schnucks store in Ladue on Monday had apparently been planning the attack for months and even tried to recruit help.

The suspect, Michael Hutson, fired 10 bullets into Kat Hutson before driving away and using the gun on himself. His body was located inside his minivan in Richmond Heights.

A Ladue police officer who was near the Schnucks heard the gunshots and rushed to the parking lot, where he found Kat Hutson on the ground near the store entrance. She was rushed to the hospital and remains in a critically induced coma after undergoing two surgeries. According to one of her friends, Kat Hutson is expected to survive.

Kat and her husband had been separated for a year and were in the process of finalizing their divorce.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Michael Hutson had been planning some type of attack on his wife for several months and at one time had even approached a friend about being his lookout or getaway driver. That friend didn't go to police with the information until Tuesday because he didn't think Michael was serious.

Ladue police said they don't believe Michael Hutson had any help with the shooting.

One of Kat Hutson's friends has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover medical costs. So far it's raised around $2,600, with a goal of $10,000.

Hutson’s friend wrote the following message on the GoFundMe page:

“With little to no help from the local authorities, even after a violent encounter with her husband threatening to kill her, no job and nowhere to go that would not endanger her family and friends, Kat left the Lake of the Ozarks and headed back to St. Louis. Her husband followed and his threats continued.”

Kat Hutson did have a restraining order against her husband out of Camden County, but authorities were never able to serve Michael with the court order because they couldn't find him.