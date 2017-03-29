Jefferson County grandmother puzzled over why someone shot at her car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, MO (KPLR) – A Fenton grandmother who only spoke with FOX 2, believes that a bullet may have hit her van Wednesday morning.

Karen Mericle said that she was on her way home from Arnold after dropping her grandchildren off at school.

She said that while driving northbound on 141, crossing over Highway 21 she heard a loud thud sound but didn't think anything of it.

"I thought it was a rock," Mericle said. A rock that Mericle believes could've came from the quarry along 141.

"Neighbor comes over and he calls me out and says, hey you gotta come out and look at your car," Mericle went on to say, "I go what do you mean look at my car? So I come out and bullet holes."

Mericle said that she called Jefferson County Sherrif's Department for someone to come out and take a look.

Mericle said that she's not scared by the incident but is concerned that something worse could've happened.

"It could very easily with the kids in the car, hit a different direction and gone right to the back seat," she said, "My warning to others drivers is keep an eye out for anything that's suspicious or you see anybody standing in ditches or anybody going by pointing a gun out their car, definitely keep your eyes open."

Captain Gary Higginbotham with the sherrif's department said that the incident is "very odd," but that the office is currently investigating.