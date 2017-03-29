Conservation Connection- Wetlands for Kids Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - The Conservation Department and Ducks Unlimited are holding a special event this Saturday and the fun is guaranteed to show you why Wetlands are cool!

It`s Wetlands for Kids Day!

Dan Zarlenga brought in some special guests to show us more.

Wetlands act as buffers that absorb flood waters after heavy rains. Their soils act as sponges to soak up impurities and cleanse water.

Wetlands also provide great habitat for wildlife.

Come out to enjoy a Duck wing Maze along woth live snakes, turtles, salamanders and frogs. There'll also be birds from the World Bird Sanctuary.

Other events:

Retriever dog demonstrations

Archery and air rifle shooting

Atlatl throwing

Fly tying demos

Free subscriptions for MDC`s Xplor! and DU`s Greenwing kids magazines

Food available for purchase

Call 636-441-4554 to learn more!

Wetlands for Kids Day

Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. untik 3 p.m.

August A. Busch Conservation Area

2360 Route D, St. Charles

Free for all ages