Conservation Connection- Wetlands for Kids Day

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - The Conservation Department and Ducks Unlimited are holding a special event this Saturday and the fun is guaranteed to show you why Wetlands are cool!
It`s Wetlands for Kids Day!
Dan Zarlenga brought in some special guests to show us more.
Wetlands act as buffers that absorb flood waters after heavy rains. Their soils act as sponges to soak up impurities and cleanse water.
Wetlands also provide great habitat for wildlife.
Come out to enjoy a Duck wing Maze along woth live snakes, turtles, salamanders and frogs. There'll also be birds from the World Bird Sanctuary.
Other events:
- Retriever dog demonstrations
- Archery and air rifle shooting
- Atlatl throwing
- Fly tying demos
- Free subscriptions for MDC`s Xplor! and DU`s Greenwing kids magazines
- Food available for purchase
Call 636-441-4554 to learn more!
Wetlands for Kids Day
Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. untik 3 p.m.
August A. Busch Conservation Area
2360 Route D, St. Charles
Free for all ages