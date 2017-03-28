Shooting investigation underway at Schnucks in Ladue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LADUE, MO (KTVI)- Authorities are investigating a shooting outside of Schnucks in west St. Louis County. It happened around 5 a.m. at the store on Clayton Road near Lindbergh Boulevard and Interstate 64/40.

Police from both Ladue and Frontenac are on the scene.

A store employee says her female co-worker was shot during a domestic dispute.

It happened as the woman was entering the store to begin her shift. There is no word on her condition.

The store was not open to the public at the time.

The location was scheduled to open at 6:30 a.m. however, no one is being allowed to enter at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.

On the scene of a shooting at Schnucks Ladue West in Frontenac. The call came in around 5 this morning. @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/2tOcN5W3RQ — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) March 28, 2017

Police on the scene of a reported shooting in the Schnucks parking lot in Frontenac @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/ShLoMFTDJr — Katie Kormann (@KatieKormann) March 28, 2017