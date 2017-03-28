Opponents speak out against St. Louis County’s Prop P

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - You Decide 2017, St. Louis County voters will be deciding on Proposition P on April 4th. It’s a vote on a one half percent sales tax that will generate $80 million a year for what’s termed "public safety.”

The proposition gives half of the money, roughly $48 million, to St. Louis County and the other half split between the other 88 municipalities.

The ballot language reads:

Shall St. Louis County impose a one-half of one percent sales tax for the purpose of providing funds to improve police and public safety in St. Louis County and each of the municipalities within St. Louis County?

The measure has its supporters and critics.

Chesterfield, MO Mayor Bob Nation is speaking out against Prop P saying that if it passes he won’t use funds for his police department. Nation says Chesterfield needs to focus on other areas. He likes the idea of officers getting raises and the county getting body cams and dash cams but says the proposition has no numerical accounting as to where all the money would go.

“You could hire 120 police officers and pay them $100,000 a year and you would only use $12 million of the $46 million.”

The Chesterfield Police Department strongly disagrees with Mayor Nation and so does the St. Louis County Police Association, who held a news conference Tuesday stating their unanimous support of Prop P. They say it will allow body cams, dash cameras, raises for officers, top training programs and two officer patrol vehicles.

Det. Joe Patterson says, “I can’t stress enough that prop p is the single most important public safety initiative in the history of St. Louis.”