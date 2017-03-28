Man kills woman and commits suicide in Glasgow Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KTVI) - Tragedy in Glasgow Village in north St. Louis County after a domestic dispute turns into a murder-suicide outside of a home.

Everything unfolded just after 9:15 p.m. Monday on Dunkeld Circle near Shepley Drive. County police investigators say a 30-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were arguing on their front porch when the man shot the woman then shot himself. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the male was found in the driveway and the female was found on the porch.

Several neighbors apparently witnessed the shooting.

Investigators say the two were formerly a couple and had a history of domestic violence between them. County police say there had been many domestic related calls regarding the couple at the address where the shooting happened. Police also say the two had been in a relationship for several years but were estranged.

A gun was found at the scene.

Authorities say the couple had three children who were at the home at the time of the violence. Police say the kids did not witness the actual shooting and they were not hurt.

Authorities have not told confirmed the ages of the kids but believe they are pre-teens. The children are with other family members this morning.

No one else was hurt.

Investigators have not released any names in connection with the incident.