Hidden gems of history included in Downtown STL walking tours

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Washington Avenue is the main street many people associate with downtown St. Louis. But many people are unaware of the hidden gems of history.

The 1000 block of Washington Avenue, in particular.

“In a six-block section, there were 6,000 people, mainly women, who in the 1940s and 50s, worked downtown in the garment district,” Landmarks Association volunteer Warren Hoffmann said. “It was the second largest garment district in the country. We were second only to New York. We had twice as many garment manufacturers as Chicago.”

Hoffman is among those who will lead tours Saturday Washington Avenue, as park of the Landmarks Association Architectural Walking Tours. The tours will run Saturday mornings 10 am until noon April through October 8.

Three tours are being offered:

The East Tour: The Heart of Downtown

The West Tour: Downtown Beyond the Arch

Washington Avenue

The walking tours are $10 per person, cash only. Children under age 12 are free.

For more information, contact: