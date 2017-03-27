Traveling music studio visits St. Louis

Students from Ex'treme Institute's recording, producing and engineering program stepped out of the recording studio and into a mobile studio parked out front. The Solid-State Logic Mobile Studio is hitting 30 cities nationwide exposing musicians and students to the possibilities of production in the music industry from a studio like this to one like this.
On Monday, the studio made a stop at 800 North 3rd street.
Vatterott College Ex'treme Institute by Nelly has been a fixture on Laclede's Landing since it opened in 2011. Here students learn that meters matter in multiple environments whether it's a mobile studio, a million-dollar one or just a basement space. Exposing creative minds who want to get into the music industry to multiple recording possibilities could equal a well-rounded recording industry career.