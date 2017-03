× STL Youth Jobs is now accepting applications

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Looking for a summer job? STL Youth Jobs is offering employment help to teen and young adults. They are currently accepting applications for job seekers and businesses looking for workers.

For the past five years STL Youth Jobs has provided training and summer job opportunities for St. Louis youth.

St. Louis area youth interested in a summer job can complete an application here between now and April 30.