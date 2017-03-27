“Hamilton” and more coming to The Fabulous Fox Theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - The hit Broadway musical about America's founding fathers is planning a stop in the Gateway City and now we know when!

"Hamilton" will make its debut April 3-22 of 2018. It's the story of Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies, who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War.

The show blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, and r&b, making it hugely popular with a diverse audience.

The theatre's six-show Broadway Series will kick off this October with "The Bodyguard", featuring r&b singer Deborah Cox.

Other shows include "On Your Feet!," the story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, Rogers and Hammerstein's "The King and I," "School of Rock," and Tony Award Winning play, "The Color Purple."

"The Book of Mormon" will also be making a return to the FOX. There will be special performances of "The Phantom of the Opera," "A Christmas Carol," "The Wizard of Oz," and "Chicago."