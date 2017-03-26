Trolley cars make debut for testing in Delmar Loop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KPLR) - After years of planning and anticipation, the Loop Trolley is about to mark a major milestone. For the first time, the Loop Trolley cars will make a debut for testing and run the full length of the Loop Trolley route Sunday morning.

This is the first time since arriving in St. Louis that this trolley is visible out on the tracks; however, it won`t be moving under its own power. At this time, it will be pulled and pushed along the trolley route by a truck.

For the past few months, the three trolley cars have been undergoing testing at the facility in Iowa. That's also where they've been refurbished to look like street cars from 1903. One of the two cars is now in St. Louis and is going to be tested today.

The testing will include checking the clearance of the vehicle with the platforms, curbs, corners and overhead wires.

Joe Edwards says the trolley will link St. Louis city and county in an exciting new way by connecting people and neighborhoods, the past and the present. "Having this first trolley car for the public to see the project begins to get real. We are about to go to the next level."

When the trolley is fully operational, which could be late this summer, the trolley will run on a 2.2 mile route that runs through the Delmar Loop along Delmar Boulevard and continues on DeBaliviere.

Each car can carry up to 100 passengers, traveling at a speed of 25 miles per hour.

There are no street closures planned, but those traveling in the Delmar Loop area may experience some delays and are urged to follow all parking restrictions. The testing should last several hours.