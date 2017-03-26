MLS commissioner to visit St. Louis Monday to rally support for soccer stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber will make a St. Louis appearance at 2 events Monday. The event at Ballpark Village is designed to rally support for a plan to bring soccer to St. Louis just days before a crucial vote. The rally is scheduled for 5:15pm.

St. Louis City voters will head to the polls to decide the fate of two propositions. The vote will determine whether public money will be used to help fund the construction of a new soccer stadium.

The MLS has never guaranteed St. Louis will be an expansion city. The MLS has given indications St. Louis is at the top of the league’s expansion wish list.

Commissioner Garber will also hold a press conference at 2:30 pm in downtown St. Louis with Paul Edgerely, Chairman of SC STL, the local ownership group that’s pushing for stadium in downtown St. Louis and a expansion team for the city.