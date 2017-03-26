Blues surprise children with disabilities with inter-squad game at Scottrade Center

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Saturday night was a tough overtime loss for the Blues. But they were back on the ice at Scottrade Center Sunday afternoon.
This was no practice for tomorrow night's game against Arizona.
This was a huge surprise for the Gateway Locomotives team made up of kids with disabilities.
The kids headed to the St. Louis Outlet Mall earlier today expecting a normal day of practice.
But when they got there, they were welcomed by Blues great Bobby Plager, who bussed them down to Scottrade Center for the surprise inter-squad game in front of family, friends and Blues fans.
New Blues jerseys were even waiting for them in the locker room.
The game day experience included introductions by Blues announcer Tom Calhoun, the national anthem, in-game entertainment and the sounding of the goal horn.