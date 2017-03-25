Teenager dead, six others wounded in north St. Louis shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - Seven people were shot near the intersection of Palm and Geraldine in north St. Louis Friday evening. One person was killed.

Police say that a group of people were hanging out in front of the home when three people came up to the group. One person then shot at the people outside the home. There was no argument. The suspects ran away from the scene and down an alley.

A 15-year-old was shot in the head and died from his injuries. Six other shooting victims were taken to the hospital. They are all listed in critical condition. One of those victims is just 8-years-old and was shot in the face. The other victims range in age from 17-40 years old.

Police are still looking for the shooting suspect. They say that the victims are not talking to them about what led the shooting. Investigators are looking for tips to help find the suspect. Please call CrimeStoppers to leave an anonymous tip about this shooting at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Bullets were recovered from the scene. Police are processing the evidence to see if it leads to the identification of a suspect.