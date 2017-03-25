Police investigating death in Spanish Lake neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANISH LAKE, MO (KPLR) – A 56-year-old man was found dead in a north county home Saturday afternoon.

St. Louis County Police were called to home in the 1200 block of Santa Maria just after 1:00 pm Saturday afternoon. When police arrived, they found the body of a 56-year-old man.

Police say they took a female into police custody. It is not known what charges, if any, that person is facing.

The victim's identity is being withheld by police until family can be notified.

Police say the cause of the man's death remains under investigation.