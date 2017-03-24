St. Louis City tests voting machines ahead of April 4 election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – St. Louis City election officials put their own voting machines to the test Friday to make sure everything is ready for the April 4 election.

Workers performed logic and accuracy testing on some of the machines. The test ensures that the machines are working properly.

During the test, ballots were put into the machines with results that are already known. Workers then double-check to make sure the same results come out on the machines’ memory cards.

All 342 electronic voting machines will be tested before the election: 114 paper scanners and 228 touch screens.

Election officials said St. Louis voters should feel confident about the voting equipment.

“We want them to know that we are diligently checking these machines to make sure there’s not going to be any irregularities in the count come election day. The votes go into the machines on the memory card and the memory card counts them exactly as they go in,” said Matt Zakibe, the Republican tabulation supervisor for the St. Louis Election Board.

There will be 114 polling places in St. Louis city for the April 4 election. Officials expect between a 20 and 30 percent turnout.