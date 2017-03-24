Person struck and killed by train in Affton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AFFTON, MO (KPLR)-A person was struck and killed by a train Friday afternoon in Affton, MO. According to the Affton Fire Department, the incident happened just before 3:30pm near the intersection of Heege Road and Valcour Avenue, not far from the popular Tower Tee Golf Center and the Marlborough Trails Apartments.

The victim is identified only as a male and was struck in a remote wooded portion of Affton. The Valcour crossing is blocked by the train as are several others going back at least through the Weber Road and New Hampshire Avenue crossings.

Drivers should expect to be detoured while the incident is investigated.