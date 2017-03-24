News 11’s Sports Travel Spectacular

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)- Whether on spring break or a summer sabbatical, if you're looking to mix sports, food, and fun into your travel plans our region is rich with doable destinations. We explore the sights, sounds, and tastes those places have to offer and you won't have to go far to find them.
Destinations include:
- Memphis Redbirds, Memphis, TN
- Sporting Kansas City
- Top Golf in Kansas City, coming soon to Chesterfield
- River City Rascals, O’Fallon, MO
- Gateway Grizzlies, Sauget, IL
- Big Cedar Lodge on Table Rock Lake
- Missouri Sports Hall Of Fame, Springfield, MO