Missouri American Water to fix problem with fishy tasting water in Fenton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, MO (KPLR) - Something fishy is going on with the water supply in Fenton. Residents complain it smells and even tastes like fish.

Missouri American Water says despite the smell, the water is safe to drink. They hope to have the problem fixed later Friday.

Residents began complaining about the water on Tuesday. The water company says the problem is at its south treatment plant, which treats water from the Meramec River but they don't know exactly what's causing it.

The company added carbon to the water to mask the flavor until they can find the source of the problem. Some customers aren't taking any chances..

Many went out and bought bottled water but again, the utility says the tap water is safe to drink.