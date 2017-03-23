Win a pair of VIP tickets to Wizard World!

Posted 9:41 am, March 23, 2017, by , Updated at 09:40AM, March 23, 2017

Wizard World Comic Con is coming to America’s Center April 7, 8 and 9!  Experience the best in pop-culture, movies, TV cosplay, comics, video gaming, collectibles celebrity meet & greets, autographs, photos, Q&A panels and more KPLR11 is giving away a pair of VIP passes including admission to all three days and much, much more!  Kids 10 & under are Free.

ENTER HERE

Tickets on sale now at WizardWorld.com

Register to win a pair of VIP passes including:

  • Wizard World Comic Con & Gaming 3-Day Weekend Admission
  • Exclusive VIP Badge
  • VIP’s get onto the show floor 30 Minutes before regular attendees on Saturday & Sunday!
  • All Admissions have a St. Louis Tax of 13.679% Added at Checkout
  • All show Admissions will be e-mailed AND available as a pdf file after purchase.
  • Coupon for a CGC Graded Comic (additional shipping and handling fees may apply)
  • Note: VIP Badge & Wristbands will be provided at VIP registration

Special guests at Wizard World include:

o             GENE SIMMONS (KISS, frontman)

o             IAN SOMERHALDER (The Vampire Diaries)

o             JENNIFER CARPENTER (Dexter)

o             MICHAEL ROOKER (The Walking Dead, Guardians of the Galaxy)

o             CHRISTIAN CAMARGO (Dexter)

o             SEAN GUNN (Gilmore Girls, Guardians of the Galaxy)

o             JAMES REMAR (Dexter)

o             KEVIN CONROY (VO Batman Animated Series)

o             LOREN LESTER (VO Batman Animated Series –Robin)

o             LOU FERRIGNO (The original HULK)

o             BARRY BOSTWICK (Rocky Horror Picture Show)

o             PETER TORK & MICKY DOLENZ (The Monkees)

Contest rules