Win a pair of VIP tickets to Wizard World!

Wizard World Comic Con is coming to America’s Center April 7, 8 and 9! Experience the best in pop-culture, movies, TV cosplay, comics, video gaming, collectibles celebrity meet & greets, autographs, photos, Q&A panels and more KPLR11 is giving away a pair of VIP passes including admission to all three days and much, much more! Kids 10 & under are Free.
ENTER HERE
Tickets on sale now at WizardWorld.com
Register to win a pair of VIP passes including:
- Wizard World Comic Con & Gaming 3-Day Weekend Admission
- Exclusive VIP Badge
- VIP’s get onto the show floor 30 Minutes before regular attendees on Saturday & Sunday!
- All Admissions have a St. Louis Tax of 13.679% Added at Checkout
- All show Admissions will be e-mailed AND available as a pdf file after purchase.
- Coupon for a CGC Graded Comic (additional shipping and handling fees may apply)
- Note: VIP Badge & Wristbands will be provided at VIP registration
Special guests at Wizard World include:
o GENE SIMMONS (KISS, frontman)
o IAN SOMERHALDER (The Vampire Diaries)
o JENNIFER CARPENTER (Dexter)
o MICHAEL ROOKER (The Walking Dead, Guardians of the Galaxy)
o CHRISTIAN CAMARGO (Dexter)
o SEAN GUNN (Gilmore Girls, Guardians of the Galaxy)
o JAMES REMAR (Dexter)
o KEVIN CONROY (VO Batman Animated Series)
o LOREN LESTER (VO Batman Animated Series –Robin)
o LOU FERRIGNO (The original HULK)
o BARRY BOSTWICK (Rocky Horror Picture Show)
o PETER TORK & MICKY DOLENZ (The Monkees)