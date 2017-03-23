Win a pair of VIP tickets to Wizard World!

Wizard World Comic Con is coming to America’s Center April 7, 8 and 9! Experience the best in pop-culture, movies, TV cosplay, comics, video gaming, collectibles celebrity meet & greets, autographs, photos, Q&A panels and more KPLR11 is giving away a pair of VIP passes including admission to all three days and much, much more! Kids 10 & under are Free.

Tickets on sale now at WizardWorld.com

Register to win a pair of VIP passes including:

Wizard World Comic Con & Gaming 3-Day Weekend Admission

Exclusive VIP Badge

VIP’s get onto the show floor 30 Minutes before regular attendees on Saturday & Sunday!

All Admissions have a St. Louis Tax of 13.679% Added at Checkout

All show Admissions will be e-mailed AND available as a pdf file after purchase.

Coupon for a CGC Graded Comic (additional shipping and handling fees may apply)

Note: VIP Badge & Wristbands will be provided at VIP registration

Special guests at Wizard World include:

o GENE SIMMONS (KISS, frontman)

o IAN SOMERHALDER (The Vampire Diaries)

o JENNIFER CARPENTER (Dexter)

o MICHAEL ROOKER (The Walking Dead, Guardians of the Galaxy)

o CHRISTIAN CAMARGO (Dexter)

o SEAN GUNN (Gilmore Girls, Guardians of the Galaxy)

o JAMES REMAR (Dexter)

o KEVIN CONROY (VO Batman Animated Series)

o LOREN LESTER (VO Batman Animated Series –Robin)

o LOU FERRIGNO (The original HULK)

o BARRY BOSTWICK (Rocky Horror Picture Show)

o PETER TORK & MICKY DOLENZ (The Monkees)

