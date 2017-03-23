× Victim identified in fatal hit ‘n run in north county

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – Investigators with the St. Louis County Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating the person responsible for a fatal hit ‘n run accident north county.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a police spokesman, the accident took place at 8:10 p.m. on N. Lindbergh Boulevard at Mondoubleau Lane.

The victim, identified as 68-year-old Erick Kimani, was found dead in the middle of the road.

The suspect vehicle is a four-door passenger car, gold or silver in color, with a heavy window tint, and should have noticeable front-end damage.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.