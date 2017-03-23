Hotel catering to millennials to open in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, MO (KTVI) - A new and unique approach to hotels. Tru by Hilton has chosen the streets of St. Charles as their first hotel in the Midwest catering to millennials, and like minded people.“Its a high energy environment. We look for spots where there is high energy and diverse demand. This brings all that together and St. Charles has a lot of demand for a hotel,” said Ben Kinseth of Kenseth Hospitality Companies.

The Tru hotel will offer 87 rooms in a 5 story building with modern efficiently designed rooms. Rooms come with 55" TVs with 150 channels, walk in showers and lots of light. There is a market open 24 hours a day that sells alcohol, and cross functional public spaces with areas to work, socialize and dine.

“I think the location is perfect. You come down and see it. It has a look that makes people want to go in and see whats going on and check it out,” said St. Charles Mayor Sally Faith.

Tru is expected to be open in the first quarter of 2018. Rooms are expected to cost $100, depending on the date.