Two killed in wrong-way crash on NB I-55 in south county

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) - Missouri Highway Patrol confirms two people are dead in a two vehicle accident caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 55 in South St. Louis County early Wednesday morning.

The accident happened around 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes between Lindbergh Boulevard and Reavis Barracks Road. The northbound lanes were shutdown for about an hour and traffic was being diverted off the interstate at Lindbergh Blvd.

After the scene was secured, northbound traffic was able to pass the accident scene on the shoulder of the interstate.

The accident involved one car and one SUV. Missouri Highway Patrol reports the accident involved a Toyota and a Honda. The Toyota was traveling the wrong way.

Upon arrival at the scene, our FOX 2 crew saw the car was covered with a tarp. Mehlville Fire Protection District later arrived on the scene and appeared to extricate a body from the car.

Highway patrol said the investigation is ongoing.