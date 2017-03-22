Poll: 37% approve of Trump’s job performance

WASHINGTON – Only 37% say they approve of President Donald Trump’s job performance, with 56% saying they do not, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

That’s a few points lower than his standing earlier in March, when 41% said they were fans of his presidency.

Just 4-in-10 voters say they think Trump cares about average Americans. That’s compared to about 57% of Americans who feel he does not, a reminder of his unpopularity during the opening months of his presidency. The 40% of respondents said he does care about average people marks a four-point drop from a similar poll in late February.

Trump has spent his first months hamstrung by a series of events, such as his debunked insistence that Trump Tower was wiretapped by President Barack Obama and the lengthy saga over campaign ties to Russia.

Quinnipiac also found that his approval rating on the economy now tilts negative for the first time in its polls — 48% say they disapprove of how he’s handled it, while 42% say they approve.

The poll surveyed 1,056 voters between March 16-21 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

By Theodore Schleifer, CNN