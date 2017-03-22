Mother sentenced for infant son’s death

EDWARDSVILLE, IL (KPLR) – A St. Louis will spend the next 25 years in prison for the October 2012 death of her infant son, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

According to prosecutors, 23-year-old Wallisha Bland pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on December 30, 2016, one week before her trial was set to begin.

Bland must serve 100 percent of her sentence without the possibility of parole.

Alton police were dispatched to an apartment in the 3200 block of Belle Street on October 4, 2012 for an unresponsive child. The boy, identified as two-month-old Jace Gillespie, was rushed to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton and pronounced dead just after 10 a.m.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office determined Jace died from a skull fracture. Detectives learned Bland tossed Jace to the floor the night before, which caused the skull injury that led to his death.