High speed police chase winds from St. Louis County to downtown

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Suspects in a stolen vehicle are leading police on a high speed chase through St. Louis. Officers from Bel Ridge are in pursuit of a gray Chevy Malibu on I-70 reportedly travelling at 90mph.

The chase started in St. Louis County and the suspects went eastbound on I-70 to downtown. The chase then wound around side streets. The police pursuit ended at West Florissant and Riverview. All suspects are in custody.

There is no word on injuries at this time. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.