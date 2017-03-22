Conservation Connection – Learning more about Missouri black bears

Bears are big! Not just in real life, but on social media as well. A post on the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Facebook page earlier this month showing bear cubs found during a den survey drew more than 40,000 views. Wildlife damage biologist Tom Meister visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to talk about one of Missouri’s biggest mammals.