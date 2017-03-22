Chuck Berry’s final album set to be released on June 6th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KPLR) – Just days after his death a new song from the father of rock 'n' roll.

Recounting early days before becoming one of the most influential songwriters of the 20th century, before his death at age 90 Berry`s new single 'Big Boys' was released at midnight Wednesday morning.

'I just can`t wait until the album comes out and the world can hear the depth of his songwriting and reflective songs on the album as a person changes through life they get very reflective and deep,' says Joe Edwards.

Joe Edwards, Berry`s longtime friend had heard the songs being crafted over the years. But Dualtone Music Group out of Nashville, Tennessee released the first single to the public Wednesday.

'We had Charles Jr. and his son Charlie Berry III come to Nashville for some more guitar parts for the record. So, we ended up with three generations of Chuck Berry on the album,' says Paul Roper, Dualtone President.

Berry`s last release was in 1979.

His final album 'Chuck' is slated to be released June 6 but it`s anyone`s guess where his song might find a home.

Dualtone is trying for AAA formatted radio stations and bringing out guest appearances on the first single 'Big Boys.'

'Tom Morello the guitar player for Rage against the Machine and Daniel Raitelifff a popular songwriter right now,' says Roper. 'So, we`re trying to bridge that gap for the story here.'

And it`s a story that`s been heard worldwide.

Edwards has been busy fielding calls to his Blueberry Hill restaurant and music club from across the United States, Europe and South America.

'Whether it was Japan or Netherlands or South America, they would come to see him in this intimate setting,' says Edwards. 'Oh, my gosh the messages, they`re flooding me with the faxes and letters starting to come in now.'