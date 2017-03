Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLEWOOD, MO (KPLR) – A high-end car heist is derailed by a person watching a live video stream.

The Maplewood Police Department was able to take down the suspect thieves with video you`ll only see on fox.

Two masked men drove up to a BMW dealership on South Hanley Road, where they hey were caught in the act on camera.

But it’s what was behind the camera that someone watched masked men arrive at the dealership and was able to tell police their every move.