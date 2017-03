Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - The top man in the effort to bring a Major League Soccer to St. Louis says that if the stadium vote passes then St. Louis will get a team. MLS Commissioner Don Garber is coming to town to check out the stadium site next to Union Station.

The SC STL ownership group also unveiled the Community Benefits Agreement today. City voters must approve two tax hikes April 4 for the stadium to be built.