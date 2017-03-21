× Puppy stolen from Brentwood pet store

BRENTWOOD, MO (KPLR) – Detectives with the Brentwood Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a puppy stolen from a local pet store.

According to police, the theft occurred Friday, March 17 at 5 p.m. at the Pet Smart in the Brentwood Promenade.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his early 20s, about six-feet tall with a slender build, spiked black hair, a goatee, and missing half of an upper front tooth.

The suspect left the store and drove off in a silver or white early 2000s model Chevy Impala, similar to the vehicle shown below:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Brentwood Police Department at 314-644-7100.