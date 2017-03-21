New drug developed at SLU hospital shows promise in fighting heart disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide, but new drugs called PCSK9 inhibitors appear to be a step in reversing that trend.

Dr. Michael Lim, Director of Cardiology at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital, is referring to the cardiovascular drug Repatha. Dr. Lim said a study on the drug released late last week had some amazing results.

"They reduce their LDL or bad cholesterol another 60 percent. The first year, about 16 percent decreased risk of heart attacks or stroke. The second year, a total of about 33 percent decrease in heart attacks or stroke,” he said.

Cardiovascular disease remains the number one health burden in the world; but doctor Lim is hopeful drugs like this along with a healthy lifestyle could change that.

Dr. Lim notes these drugs aren't for everyone and can be quite costly.