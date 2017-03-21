Neighborhood Nuns: Pink Sisters Add Color to Neighborhood with Hope, Prayers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Women of faith are doing their part to make a difference in a north St. Louis neighborhood plagued by crime.

Since the doors opened to Mount Grace Convent in 1928, the Pink Sisters, formally known as The Holy Spirit of Adoration Sisters have been praying around the clock.

“The Lord has protected us all these years, from anything happening to our convent. Our sisters,” Mother Superior Mary Catherine said.

The “pink” associated with the Pink Sisters refers to their robe, or habit.

“The rose color is in honor of the Holy Spirit,” she said. “And it’s also a color of joy. The joy we should experience in front of the Blessed Sacrament. As adorers of the Lord.”

Residents who live in the area say they are grateful the group of cloistered nuns has remained in this location in College Hill.

“It’s good to have a G-dly sense around. [There is] a lot of violence. Gun violence and a lot of other things that go around here,” Erika Meeks said.

Meeks’ brother, Trey, was shot and killed across the street on East Warne 5-years ago.

“He was murdered right in the back yard. By my back steps,” she said. “His birthday just passed on the 15th of this month. He would have been 22.”

Meeks said the Pink Sisters are an asset to the neighborhood.

“There needs to be more love than hate. I feel like with the Sisters being here, it’s spreading more love than hate.”

The nuns have a special connection to the neighborhood.

“They’re our neighbors, and we pray for them. They’re happy that we stayed. Many of them say that. They’re happy that we stayed,” Sister Mary Catherine said.