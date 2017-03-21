‘Motown the Musical’ at Fabulous Fox Theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - It started as one man's story and became everyone's music. Now it's Broadway's musical.

'Motown The Musical' is the true American dream story of Motown founder Berry Gordy's journey from a featherweight boxer to the heavyweight music mogul who launched the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson, and many more!

Jarran Muse, who plays Marvin Gaye, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to tell us about this fantastic play!

Motown shattered barriers, shaped our lives and made us all move to the same beat. Featuring classic songs such as 'My Girl' and 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough,' experience the story behind the music in the record-breaking smash hit.

Fabulous Fox Theatre

Tuesday, March 21 - Sunday, March 26

Tickets: MetroTix.com; 314-534-1111 or Fox Box Office