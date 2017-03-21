× Man who supplied fatal heroin dose to St. Louis County Exec’s nephew sentenced

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – A 26-year-old St. Charles man will spend more than a decade in federal prison for supplying the fatal dose of heroin that killed the nephew of St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, David Bollinger pleaded guilty in July 2016 to one felony count of distribution of heroin.

Prosecutors said Mitch Stenger contacted Bollinger on December 3, 2014 and asked about acquiring heroin. Bollinger initially refused, but eventually agreed to deliver heroin to Stenger. Bollinger drove from Cottleville to St. Louis City to an unidentified location and acquired the drug, then delivered the heroin to Stenger’s residence.

Prosecutors said Bollinger knew Mitch Stenger was suffering from asthma-related breathing problems and was taking injections of Vivitrol, a drug used in the treatment of heroin addiction by blocking its effect on the brain. As a result, individuals who try to bypass the effect of Vivitrol end up taking a larger amount of heroin to get high.

Mitch Stenger overdosed on the heroin provided by Bollinger and died. He was 23.

A U.S. District judge sentenced Bollinger to exactly 130 months imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Bollinger must serve at least 85 percent of this sentence.