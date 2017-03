Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENNINGS, MO (KPLR) - St. Louis County police say a man they found shot Tuesday morning in Jennings has died. He was shot by a homeowner.

A woman called 911 at around 4 a.m. claiming a man was taking a battery out of car. When officers arrived at Hamilton and Switzer they found a man, believed to be in his 40s or 50s, with two gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The resident who shot the man is cooperating with police.