Endangered person advisory issued for missing Ferguson teen

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – The Ferguson Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a 17-year-old girl.

They say Willow Lynn Canaday went missing at around 8 p.m. Monday. She lives in the 1500 block of Starlight Drive.

Canaday went to bed at around 7 p.m. after an argument with her parents. She wasn’t in her room when her parents went to check on her; they found a suicide note.

Police say that Canaday suffers from ADHD, depression, bi-polar disorder, and anxiety. She has a history of cutting herself and may have a pair of scissors with her.

Canaday is described as an African-American female, 5′ 7″ tall, 115 pounds, purple hair, hazel eyes and a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt with an alien on the front, black jeans and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information should immediately call 911 or the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.