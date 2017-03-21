Colon Cancer Alliance to host St. Louis Undy Run/Walk March 25.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)-March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month. It was considered an "older person's disease." But a new study from the Journal of the National Cancer Institute found that Colon Cancer is on the rise in younger generations.

Nearly 15 percent of all Colon Cancer cases this year will be in people under the age of 50. More than 50,000 Americans are expected to die from Colon Cancer this year alone.

The Undy Run/Walk is an event to promote awareness about Colon Cancer and the importance of getting checked.

Teri Griege explains.

Colorectal Cancer Statistics:

· This is a cancer that can largely be eliminated if people got screened at age 50 or younger if they are experiencing signs and symptoms

· There are now easy, at-home options that you can use to get checked. Peace of mind is well worth the time it takes to get checked!

· Colon cancer, also called colorectal cancer, is the second leading cancer killer in the U.S.

· Colon cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in American men and women.

· About 50,000 Americans die from colon cancer each year.

· Approximately 150,000 Americans will be diagnosed with colon cancer this year alone.

· Despite these startling statistics, colon cancer is one of the most preventable forms of cancer through screening

Anyone can participate in the run/walk; young, old and even your pets!

If you don`t want to run, you can still get involved by fundraising, donating or coming out and volunteering day of. Volunteer duties include registration, helping on the course, photography, and more!

The Undy Run/Walk is hosted by the Colon Cancer Alliance, the leading national patient advocacy organization dedicated to knocking colon cancer out of the top three cancer killers.

It's held in 20 cities across the country. Participants are encouraged to show up in their undies or costumes to get people talking!

St. Louis Undy Run/Walk

Saturday, March 25 at 9:00am

Forest Park

To learn more visit: undyrunwalk.org