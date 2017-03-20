Witness to MetroLink shooting – ‘My life flashed before my eyes’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – A 57-year-old bystander remains in critical condition after being struck by a stray bullet during a robbery on a MetroLink train late Sunday evening near the Busch Stadium stop.

According to investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a 51-year-old and his 29-year-old son were on the train when a group of suspects approached them and demanded money. The son gave them $5. One suspect began pistol-whipping him for more money. A struggle ensued, the gun went off, and a bullet went through a train window and struck the 57-year-old on the platform.

A witness, who asked to remain anonymous, said he’d just gotten on the train when it all unfolded.

“I could hear the hits. He kept hitting the guy; moments later, a gunshot went off. I didn’t know what in the world was going on,” the witness said. “Everyone in my view began to get up and run. My life flashed before my eyes. I've never seen this in all these years.”