To dance with their daughters, these men took parenting classes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Laughter, dancing and smiles filled a small room inside the Virginia jail, a building that is usually not associated with happiness.

On Sunday afternoon, 11 inmates participated in an emotional, sixth annual Father-Daughter Dance at the Richmond Justice Center.

Courtny Price, one of the fathers, was surrounded by his three daughters. "It's all about them because at the end of the day, that's all that really matters," Price said.

While the men served their sentences behind bars, they worked hard to earn the rare bonding opportunity, taking more than 30 hours of parenting classes to learn skills like conflict resolution and relationship building.

Richmond Sheriff C.T. Woody, who grooved along with the inmates, said the men got to see firsthand the major reason to make a change when they are released from jail.

That path forward includes commitment, Woody said.

Dry eyes were scarce at the end of the dance as each inmate crossed an invisible line of commitment with their little girl waiting on the other side.

Price has a few months left on his sentence, but said he has his next steps already mapped out.

"I'm really committed to that line," Price. "That line is a line of truth for me. I can't do this no more. I've got something that mean more to me waiting on me."