Police seek person of interest in MetroLink platform shooting

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Police said a man shot on a MetroLink platform is not expected to live.

The shooting happened Sunday night at the Bush Stadium stop, and with baseball season starting in just a few weeks it reignites concerns of safety for riders.

Police said around 10:30 pm a 51-year-old man and his 29-year-old son got on the MetroLink in Belleville Illinois. While on the train a group of suspects, four young men and two young women, began demanding money.

According to police the son gave them $5 and then one suspect began pistol whipping him for more money. A struggle ensued and the suspect's gun went off.

A bullet went through the train window hitting a 57-year-old man on the train platform in the head.

St. Louis police Captain Mary Warnecke said in her opinion the MetroLink is not unsafe, and on days like Opening Day when a lot of people ride the trains police beef up security even more.

"Whenever we have these large events in the city there are additional resources that are put on the platform with MetroLink, so there will be a lot of police officers around during robotics this weekend because we have a good number of people coming to our city and of course opening day," said Warnecke.

Police said the man and his son were treated at the hospital for facial injuries and then released.