Neil deGrasse Tyson goes supernova on Trump budget

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson believes President Donald Trump’s first proposed budget could make America “weak,” “sick” and “stupid.”

“The fastest way to Make America Weak Again: Cut science funds to our agencies that support it,” he tweeted Sunday as part of a social media rampage against the President. “The fastest way to Make America Sick Again: Cut funding to the National Institutes of Health.”

“The fastest way to Make America Stupid: Cut funds to programs that support education,” Tyson added. “The fastest way to thwart Earth’s life-support systems for us all: Turn EPA into EDA — the Environmental Destruction Agency.”

CNN has reached out to the White House for response.

In his first budget blueprint, the President proposed $54 billion in cuts to large parts of the federal government and popular programs big and small.

Trump’s budget would cut off funding entirely for several agencies, including arts, public broadcasting and development groups, and also proposes steep cuts to agencies like the State Department and Environmental Protection Agency.

Nearly every agency will see some sort of cut, with only Defense, Homeland Security and Veterans Affairs getting a boost.

“We can all imagine a land that provides no support for Art. But is that a place you’d want to Live? To Visit? To Play,” Tyson tweeted.

“We all want to Make America Great Again. But that won’t happen until we first Make America Smart Again,” he added.

By Eugene Scott, CNN