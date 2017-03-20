Man shot in head on Busch Stadium MetroLink platform; suspects sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - An apparent late night robbery attempt on a MetroLink train ended with one man shot near Busch Stadium. St. Louis police say the victims was in his 50s.

St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson says the incident started when a father and his son were on a westbound train and a group of six people, four males and two females, got on board in the metro east. Dotson says the group started badgering the father and son for money.

As the train was arriving at the Busch Stadium stop, the son went to give the group $5. That is when things turned violent.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, someone in the group grabbed the money and pistol-whipped the son. During the assault, the handgun went off, with the bullet striking the man on the platform.

The father and son weren`t seriously hurt and the group of six got away.

Police believe the shooting victim may have been homeless. He was transported to the hospital where he's listed in critical condition.