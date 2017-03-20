Heavy police presence in North St. Louis following 50 shots being fired

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Two plain clothes police officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department pulled up on a gun battle in north St. Louis Monday night, according to police officials. Police reported gunfire being exchanged back and forth between individuals in two vehicles near Theodosia and Clara.

One witness said the sound of the gunshots rattled his window. He believes high-powered weapons were involved. Another witness told FOX 2 he heard what he believed to be approximately 50 shots rapidly exchanged.

As of late Monday night, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reported no injuries were discovered and no suspects were in custody.

“This is the ugly side of St. Louis,” said Better Family Life’s James Clark. “What this situation demonstrated is that police can’t stop this. This is a situation where the officers rolled up on a rolling gun battle, so this is going to take the community to step up right now. For far too long we’ve been silent.”