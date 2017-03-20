Groundbreaking set for Tuesday morning on new home for Officer Michael Flamion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALLWIN, MO (KPLR) – A large crowd is expected in Ballwin Tuesday morning for the groundbreaking of a new smart home for injured Ballwin Police Officer, Michael Flamion.

"The support we've gotten from the community - not just Ballwin - but regionally has been unbelievable" said Lt. Curt Saitta with the Ballwin Police Department. "I think it's really helped and brought attention to a bad situation.

To accommodate the anticipated large crowd, there will be some road closures and parking restrictions near Holloway Road and Park Tuesday morning. Police will also arrange shuttle transportation to the groundbreaking site from the Target parking lot on Manchester.

"Hopefully we'll get a good turnout" said Saitta. "If there's got to be a silver lining, this is it. The Gary Sinise Foundation has done a wonderful job and they've really stepped up for this whole situation.

The Gary Sinise Foundation typically builds smart homes for wounded military members. The Flamion home will be the foundation's first home built for a police officer injured in the line of duty.

"We are helping improve their lives and what they do for us and they serve us and how they protect us, it's a commitment that I think that we need to do" said Jim Shubert who sits on the board for the Gary Sinise Foundation.

"All I can say is that I'm grateful to Jim for coming over and I'm honored that the Sinise Foundation has stepped in and help us have a house that I'll be able to function in" said Officer Flamion.

The groundbreaking is scheduled for 10:00 am Tuesday.