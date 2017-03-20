FBI honors St. Louis business and charity for building new homes for paralyzed crime victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - Shubert Furniture Design and the Gary Sinise Foundation were honored by the FBI Monday. The award is for how the two have helped make the lives of severely injured police officers and veterans easier with new homes.

Officers Mike Flamion and Craig Tudor plus Veteran Chris Sanna, were there as as the FBI honored the Gary Sinise Foundation and Shubert Furniture Design For helping so many police officers and veterans.

“Ultimately we are helping improve their lives and what they do for us. They serve us. They protect us and its something we need to do,” said business owner Jim Shubert.

Flamion, Sanna have all had their lives turned upside down when both of them were paralyzed after being shot. Officer Tudor was injured in an car accident. Shubert Design and the Gary Sinise Foundation are making things as good as they can be with new furnished homes. These are examples of why the FBI is honoring them.

“They spend so much of their time, money, and energy helping community and police officers and soldiers that we felt they deserved special recognition,” said FBI representative William Woods.

Shubert Furniture Design and the Gary Sinise Foundation have worked on just about 50 homes nationally for individuals who have experienced tragic circumstances. The simple tasks in their lives are no longer simple and our wounded heroes need special homes.

"I'm thankful for Jim and the Gary Sinise Foundation for helping us have a house, a house to function in,” said injured police officer Mike Flamion.

"We created a template to help establish some protections for officers involved in all our military because we give homes mortgage free,” said business owner Jim Shubert.

Shubert, a former veteran and board member of the Gary Sinise Foundation, SAYS that AS LONG AS THERE IS A NEED that they will be there to help.

Groundbreaking on the Flamion's new smart home is Tuesday